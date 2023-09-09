Your Money with Carlson Financial
Blue Ridge Rock Festival cancels Saturday and Sunday programming

Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest.
Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest.(Lawrence Towles)
By Kaitlyn Dillon and Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue Ridge Rock Festival has canceled the remainder of Saturday and Sunday’s programming amidst severe weather. The venue had experienced severe weather damage during the Thursday night show.

Organizers posted the announcement on Facebook, citing safety concerns for canceling the remainder of the festival. Information about refunds will be going out early this week.

“We understand the disappointment this brings, and we share immensely in your sadness,” the post stated. “Please know that this decision was made with the utmost consideration for everyone involved and our focus is now on supporting those of you still on-site.”

The post also mentioned there will be more information released over the next few days.

