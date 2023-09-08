Will your insurance cover storm damage?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many homes and cars were damaged after Thursday evening’s storm.

You need to know what your insurance covers when something like this happens.

In the Surreywood neighborhood, trees are toppled in the street, yards, and on many people’s homes.

“Think about all the times that we thought, “Oh, we’re good” and then something happens,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “We have hurricanes that come through this area all the time. We’ve seen many tornadoes here. A lot of bad storms that have come through.”

Trees were toppled in the streets, yards, and many people’s homes. The storm is over; now it’s time to call your insurance agent.

“That homeowner’s insurance, renters’ insurance, gives people the peace of mind that their property would be protected and the items inside their property would be protected,” Dean said.

Dean said damage from an unexpected storm like this one can cost you, and the first step to recovery is figuring out what’s covered and what’s not.

“So let’s start with your vehicle,” he said, “This would be under comprehensive coverage, and some people don’t have comprehensive coverage, so storm damage like this would not be covered by collision or other liability.”

So, if a tree crushes your car, take pictures and file a claim using your car’s comprehensive coverage, but what if that tree falls on or into your home?

“Your homeowners is going to cover removing that tree from your house and repairs to your house to get it safe and buttoned up,” Dean said. “If your neighbor’s tree falls on your house, you still need to call your insurance companies. That’s what it’s covered on.”

Dean said if your home did get damaged, check and see if you have coverage to stay somewhere else, like a hotel, and if you do, make sure you keep your receipts to get reimbursed.

He also said to keep safety at the top of your mind when surveying and taking pictures.

“There can be a wait sometimes to try to get damage and other debris off of your yard cleaned up and picked up, so going ahead and calling right away,” Dean said. “Trying to get on the list if they’re already booked up for a period of time to get that taken care of as quickly as possible is very, very important.”

