Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Waterspout spotted off coast of South Carolina

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the ocean.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - People in the Myrtle Beach area got a glimpse of a waterspout that formed off the coast on Friday.

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the Atlantic Ocean.

A waterspout is described as “a whirling column of air and water mist” by the National Ocean Service. They can form in fair weather or stormy weather.

When a waterspout reaches land, the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning.

Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach
Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach(Michael Garrod, Sr.)

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
As of now, crews only know a group on a boat had been jumping in and out swimming Thursday...
Man’s body pulled from water in Dutch Gap
Lightning striking behind a West Main Street apartment complex.
Thousands without power after storm blows through area
Richmond police were at On Demand Towing on Midlothian Turnpike on Wednesday.
On Demand Towing owner faces 10 felony charges
At one point, nearly 100,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power.
Several schools closed or delayed after storms

Latest News

FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her...
Nancy Pelosi says she’ll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
Robert Stalter left his home with his dog Smoke on Saturday morning for their routine walk when...
Dog returns home alone with ripped leash after owner killed in hit-and-run, police say
A woman walks past the Harvard Medical School, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston.
Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School