Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Friday, Sept. 8, 2023
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Thousands of residents are without power this morning after severe storms rolled through Richmond.
- A man’s body was recovered in search at Dutch Gap boat landing after he was swimming with a group in the James River but didn’t resurface.
- Another towing company owner in Richmond is facing numerous charges. Andre Crawley, owner of On Demand Towing on Midlothian Turnpike, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 10 felonies, including lying to the DMV, two different types of fraud and forgery.
- Today’s forecast is hot and partly sunny with afternoon storms. Full forecast >
