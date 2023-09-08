Thousands without power after storm blows through area
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -After over an hour of storms, winds and hail, thousands across the region were left without power Thursday evening.
As of 9 p.m., nearly 90,000 customers in the area do not have power.
The exact numbers, as reported by Dominion Energy, are as follows:
- Hanover: 2,759
- Henrico: 14,417
- City of Richmond: 41,754
- Chesterfield: 35,467
As heavy wind and rain plowed through the city, multiple powerlines were down all over Richmond.
The city is currently responding to multiple service calls. They say all first responders are at capacity and are answering calls based on severity. Any non-emergency calls can be made at 804-646-5100.
