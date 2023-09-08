Several schools closed or delayed after storms
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several schools in Central Virginia are closed or delayed after severe storms rolled through the area on Thursday night.
Richmond Public Schools
The following schools are closed: Richmond Alternative School, Summer Hill Preschool, Richmond High School for the Arts, Swansboro Elementary School and Woodville Elementary School.
Chesterfield County
The following schools are closed: Beulah Elementary, Crestwood Elementary, Crenshaw Elementary, Davis Middle and Matoaca High
Hanover County
Closed: Mechanicsville Elementary
Henrico County
Two hours late: Adams, Ratcliffe and Longan elementary schools
Morning preschool at R.C. Longan is canceled. Afternoon preschool will go on as planned.
