Several schools closed or delayed after storms

At one point, over 98,000 Dominion Energy customers in the area did not have power.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several schools in Central Virginia are closed or delayed after severe storms rolled through the area on Thursday night.

Richmond Public Schools

The following schools are closed: Richmond Alternative School, Summer Hill Preschool, Richmond High School for the Arts, Swansboro Elementary School and Woodville Elementary School.

Chesterfield County

The following schools are closed: Beulah Elementary, Crestwood Elementary, Crenshaw Elementary, Davis Middle and Matoaca High

Hanover County

Closed: Mechanicsville Elementary

Henrico County

Two hours late: Adams, Ratcliffe and Longan elementary schools

Morning preschool at R.C. Longan is canceled. Afternoon preschool will go on as planned.

