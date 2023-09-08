Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Richmond Flying Squirrels’ potential home playoffs tickets on sale now

Richmond Flying Squirrels
Richmond Flying Squirrels(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Tickets for the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ potential home playoff games are on sale now, the team announced on Friday.

The Flying Squirrels are leading a close race for the second spot from the Southwest Division in this year’s Eastern League postseason.

If the team qualifies for the playoffs, they will play Game 1 of the Southwest Division Series at The Diamond on Tuesday, Sept. 19, against the Erie SeaWolves. Games 2 and 3 would be played in Erie.

Should the Flying Squirrels reach the Eastern League Championship Series, Game 1 would be on the road against the Northeast Division Champion on Sunday, Sept. 24. Game 2 and (if necessary) Game 3 would be played at The Diamond on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The first pitch for all potential home playoff games would be 6:35 p.m., and the dates and times are as follows:

Southwest Division Series

  • Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Erie @ Richmond
  • Game 2: Thursday, Sept. 21 – Richmond @ Erie
  • Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, Sept. 22 – Richmond @ Erie

Eastern League Championship Series

  • Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 24 – Richmond @ Northeast Champion
  • Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 26 – Northeast Champion @ Richmond
  • Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Northeast Champion @ Richmond

If any or all of the potential home playoff games are not played, fans who purchase tickets will receive a credit, which can be used for tickets to a Flying Squirrels home game in 2024.

Tickets are on sale now here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
As of now, crews only know a group on a boat had been jumping in and out swimming Thursday...
Man’s body pulled from water in Dutch Gap
Lightning striking behind a West Main Street apartment complex.
Thousands without power after storm blows through area
Richmond police were at On Demand Towing on Midlothian Turnpike on Wednesday.
On Demand Towing owner faces 10 felony charges
At one point, nearly 100,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power.
Several schools closed or delayed after storms

Latest News

Photo courtesy the University of Virginia
‘UVA Strong’ game Saturday vs. JMU to be 500th ever at Scott Stadium
Football stadium at Hermitage High School.
Hermitage High School changing spectator rules for football games
Todd "Parney" Parnell, Richmond Flying Squirrels is stepping down as chief operating officer,...
‘Parney’ stepping down as CEO of Flying Squirrels
Bob Emery
75-year-old Bob Emery rekindles love for basketball