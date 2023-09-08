Richmond Flying Squirrels’ potential home playoffs tickets on sale now

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Tickets for the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ potential home playoff games are on sale now, the team announced on Friday.

The Flying Squirrels are leading a close race for the second spot from the Southwest Division in this year’s Eastern League postseason.

If the team qualifies for the playoffs, they will play Game 1 of the Southwest Division Series at The Diamond on Tuesday, Sept. 19, against the Erie SeaWolves. Games 2 and 3 would be played in Erie.

Should the Flying Squirrels reach the Eastern League Championship Series, Game 1 would be on the road against the Northeast Division Champion on Sunday, Sept. 24. Game 2 and (if necessary) Game 3 would be played at The Diamond on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The first pitch for all potential home playoff games would be 6:35 p.m., and the dates and times are as follows:

Southwest Division Series

Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Erie @ Richmond

Game 2: Thursday, Sept. 21 – Richmond @ Erie

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, Sept. 22 – Richmond @ Erie

Eastern League Championship Series

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 24 – Richmond @ Northeast Champion

Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 26 – Northeast Champion @ Richmond

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Northeast Champion @ Richmond

If any or all of the potential home playoff games are not played, fans who purchase tickets will receive a credit, which can be used for tickets to a Flying Squirrels home game in 2024.

Tickets are on sale now here.

