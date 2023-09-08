Power may not be restored for central Virginians until Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A sudden summer storm blew through Virginia Thursday night, causing over 100,000 power outages across the state.

More than a third of them are in and surrounding Richmond. Homes in Richmond, Chesterfield and other surrounding areas lost power for more than 10 hours. The outage was so large Dominion Energy crews from Northern and Eastern Virginia traveled to the Richmond area to help out.

One woman, Carol Park, told NBC12 that she’s lived in her home for 20 years and has had power outages before, but she didn’t expect this storm to be so impactful.

“It was a big storm. I seldom get chased out of my yard by a storm, but I bet those winds were 40-50 miles an hour, so I went right inside, and the power went out within a few minutes,” Park said.

Another Richmond resident told NBC12 that because she had no power, she had no air conditioning, cold water or ice from her freezer to cool her down. She said her home was so hot Thursday night she slept on her porch.

“From like 8:30 p.m. all the way up until 10: 30 a.m. I was literally on my porch. I had to sleep outside because it was way too hot inside my house,” said Jada Clark, a Richmond resident who lost power.

Clark said she knew that she was young enough to handle the heat or sleep outside, but not everyone can do the same. She said she made sure to check on her elderly neighbors.

“They were probably struggling a lot more than I was, but they were fine,” she said. “They were troopers, but they were a little upset as well.”

Dominion Energy spokesperson, Craig Carper, told NBC12 that there is a process to determine which areas to address first.

“Hospitals, public safety, those are the first ones we need to address, schools, major infrastructure, then we’re working essentially from smallest to largest, so we’re trying to help the most people we can in a descending order so we work our way down so unfortunately,” Carper said. “Some of the last people are in more isolated pockets, so they may be the only one on their block without power.”

He also said crews were not going to stop working until every home had electricity.

“Please stay patient with us. We know it’s very frustrating and, in many cases, traumatic to be without power,” said Carper.

To report downed powerlines to Dominion Energy, call (866) 366-4357.

