Petersburg schools update guidelines for conduct at sporting, school-sponsored events

Petersburg Public Schools has updated its guidelines for the public's conduct at school-sponsored events.
Petersburg Public Schools has updated its guidelines for the public’s conduct at school-sponsored events.(Petersburg Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg Public Schools has updated its public conduct guidelines at school-sponsored events.

The division says all kids from prekindergarten to 8th grade can only attend games accompanied by a parent, guardian or responsible adult. The child must remain with that parent, guardian or responsible adult for the entirety of the game.

Other new rules include:

  • All spectators must sit in the stands during the game or event.
  • Loitering underneath the bleachers at any time is prohibited.
  • No re-entry will be permitted.
  • All spectators must exit the facility immediately after the game or event.

There will be no bags allowed of any kind in the stadium or school. A clear gallon-sized Zip-Lock bag can be used for personal care items. PCPS will provide zip-lock bags for anyone who needs one.

All persons, including spectators, band members, cheerleaders, and athletes from the opposing team, will be subject to search and security screening.

Read the complete list of guidelines here.

