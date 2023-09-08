Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man accused of killing 3 UVA players now facing 13 new indictments

Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.
Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of killing three UVA student-athletes and injuring others in a shooting last year is now facing 13 new indictments.

Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley announced Friday, September 8, that indictments against Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. were returned as true bills by an Albemarle County special grand jury on Wednesday.

According to Hingeley, these new charges supersede the pending charges against Jones that were certified to the regular grand jury.

There are six indictments for aggravated murder:

  • One indictment each for the killing of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry charges the “willful, deliberate, and premeditated killing of more than one person as a part of the same act or transaction.”
  • One indictment each for the killing of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry charges the “willful, deliberate, and premeditated killing of more than one person within a three-year period.”

“These alternate theories of guilt with different elements give the commonwealth the widest latitude in presenting evidence, but ultimately the commonwealth is seeking three convictions of aggravated murder, not six. First-degree murder, defined as any willful, deliberate, and premeditated killing (18.2-32), is a lesser included offense of aggravated murder,” Hingeley said in Friday’s announcement.

The remaining indictments are as follows:

  • One indictment charges aggravated malicious wounding of Mike Hollins.
  • One indictment charges aggravated malicious wounding of Marlee Morgan.
  • Five felony indictments charge the unlawful use or display of a firearm in committing a felony.

The firearm charges are associated with the three homicides and the two aggravated malicious wounding charges.

Hingeley says the case is scheduled for a status review in Albemarle Circuit Court on October 2.

This office will have no further comments or statements to release.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
As of now, crews only know a group on a boat had been jumping in and out swimming Thursday...
Man’s body pulled from water in Dutch Gap
Lightning striking behind a West Main Street apartment complex.
Thousands without power after storm blows through area
Richmond police were at On Demand Towing on Midlothian Turnpike on Wednesday.
On Demand Towing owner faces 10 felony charges
At one point, nearly 100,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power.
Several schools closed or delayed after storms

Latest News

Crews clean up a fallen tree in Richmond on Friday, Sept. 8.
Central Va. residents clean up after severe storms
Richmond police were at On Demand Towing on Midlothian Turnpike on Wednesday.
On Demand Towing owner faces 10 felony charges
This week we kick off the spooky season with some fun horror rewatches.
12 About Movies: Mermaids, Aliens, and Pirate Radio
Storm damage just along 29th St.
Storm in Richmond destroys steeple, catches cars on fire