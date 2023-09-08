Your Money with Carlson Financial
Lynchburg man loses nearly 50 pounds after only eating McDonald’s for three months

Lynchburg man loses 50 pounds eating only McDonald's
Lynchburg man loses 50 pounds eating only McDonald's(Jeff Woolard)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One Lynchburg man is eating Quarter Pounders to cut down on the pounds.

53-year-old Jeff Woolard has been eating McDonald’s every meal for the past 96 days. He decided to try the unique diet after other efforts to lose weight left a bad taste in his mouth.

“I was trying every diet there was, whether it was Keto, the Mediterranean diet, everything,” said Jeff Woolard, Lynchburg resident. “It would take off a little bit, but then I’d always go back.”

Woolard orders anything he wants off the menu, and he says it’s not about what you eat, but how much. He cuts the serving sizes in half and drinks seven bottles of water a day. That helped him go from 270 pounds to 220 pounds in 9 days. He’s lost 49.7 pounds all without working out.

“I didn’t expect it to go that quick, but I’m still about 20 pounds away from my goal. My 100 days is up in five days, but this is going to keep going, not with McDonald’s, but other food. It doesn’t matter what you eat. You can eat anything there is. You just need to half your portion size and it’ll work,” added Woolard.

He also didn’t expect the positive blood work results.

“My cholesterol dropped 20 points. My A1C had dropped back down to normal. I was pre-diabetic before. I’m no longer pre-diabetic. So, all of my numbers improved. None of my numbers went up or went bad,” explained Woolard.

He has documented his weight loss journey on TikTok, gaining over 40,000 views.

“If I can help one person who is trying to lose weight change their mindset to stay positive and motivated, then I’ve won,” said Woolard.

His next goal is to reach 195 pounds.

