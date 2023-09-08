Lynchburg man accused of traveling for sex with minor

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man is accused of traveling to Alleghany County with the purpose of having sex with a child under the age of 15.

Lonnie C. Carrico III, 36, is charged with five counts of “Use of communications system to facilitate certain offenses against minors.”

Carrico was arrested by the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Covington Police, the Alleghany County Emergency Response Team, the Department of Wildlife Resources and the Virginia State Police.

Carrico is being held in Alleghany Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.