Friday Forecast: Hot and partly sunny with afternoon thunderstorms

By Rachel Meyers
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong to severe storm is possible today. Cooler this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.

Friday: Partly sunny and hot again with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A strong to severe storm with gusty damaging winds and hail is possible. Highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A morning shower is possible. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, likiely in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning through early afternoon. Showers and storms should become less numerous in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a stray afternoon shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

