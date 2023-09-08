Central Va. residents clean up after severe storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A major cleanup effort was underway across Central Virginia on Friday after severe storms struck the area Thursday evening.

Trees and powerlines were down across several streets in the area. At one point, about 100,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power.

Storms knocked down trees throughout the area on Thursday, Sept. 7. (WWBT)

“I am asking residents to please be vigilant when driving and avoid any down trees, power lines, or hazards, and check for current updates and communications concerning future weather reports, closures, and other important information,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said.

A tree fell into this home in Chesterfield in storms that struck the area on Thursday, Sept. 7. (Photo: Jimmy Wicker)

