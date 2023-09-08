Your Money with Carlson Financial
12 About Movies: Mermaids, Aliens, and Pirate Radio

Spooky Season ‘23 is officially underway
This week we kick off the spooky season with some fun horror rewatches.
By Todd Densmore
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this week’s episode, Tyler and I take our show out of the studio and on the road, all the way to …our conference room.

It’s fine, we’ll be back in our usual digs in a couple of weeks; there’s just some fun behind-the-scenes stuff happening as NBC12 prepares to launch new newscasts on the 11th.

This week we kick off spooky season with some fun horror rewatches, we get into the weeds on Disney’s obsession with remaking all of their classic films, and I gush over my favorite film of the decade.

It’s another 12 About Movies!

New to Streaming:

The Little Mermaid (2023) - Disney +

Hypnotic - Peacock

Arrival - Netflix

Crank & Crank: High Voltage - Netflix

Staff Picks:

Todd’s Spooky Season Kick Off Weekend Recap:

  • The People Under the Stairs - Peacock
  • Lady in White - Screen Pix
  • Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight - Peacock

Tyler’s Picks:

  • Something Wild - The Criterion Channel
  • Pump Up the Volume - Max

New to Theaters:

The Nun II

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

