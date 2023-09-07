Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Beginning today, those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult over 21 to watch a football game at Hermitage High School.
- An inmate escapes out of a Pennsylvania prison by climbing up a wall and over razor wire.
- Virginia lawmakers approved a budget compromise on Wednesday, which includes a one-time tax rebate and the reinstatement of the sales tax holiday.
- Today’s forecast consists of one more hot day before temperatures slide. Full forecast >
