Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa County

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County.
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County.

VSP says it responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 12000 block of Louisa Road (Route 22) around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, September 6. A 2002 Honda Civic was heading eastbound when it ran off the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver, 18-year-old Hayley Briance Lam of Bumpass, died at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing a seat belt.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
The Virginia General Assembly reconvened on Wednesday, Sept. 6 to approve a budget.
Approved Va. budget includes tax rebate, return of sales tax holiday
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Todd "Parney" Parnell, Richmond Flying Squirrels is stepping down as chief operating officer,...
‘Parney’ stepping down as CEO of Flying Squirrels
When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman dead inside the apartment.
1 dead, suspect in custody after hours-long standoff at Culpeper apartment

Latest News

VDOT expects repairs to last four weeks starting Sept. 11.
Lane closure on I-95 in Spotsylvania expected to last four weeks
A Southside Virginia farm.
Virginia plan projects universal broadband access by 2028
The driver left the crash with only minor injuries
Driver suffers minor injuries after crashing car into tree
For months now, a trend of thieves stealing cars off dealership lots has run rampant across the...
CMPD: Task force recovers over $11M worth of stolen luxury vehicles