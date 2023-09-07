‘UVA Strong’ game Saturday vs. JMU to be 500th ever at Scott Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia and James Madison University will battle on the field Saturday, September 9, for only the fourth time ever.

Saturday will be the Cavaliers fist home game since the tragedy on UVA Grounds last year that took the lives of three players and injured others.

The game kicks off at noon, but UVA is asking fans to be in their seats by 11:30 a.m. for a pregame ceremony. It will include the families of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry, as the university honors those families and the players.

Final field preparations at Scott Stadium are underway, and “UVA Strong” is now written in the north end zone.

UVA Athletics Director Carla Williams offered up this to Virginia’s players: “We love your fight, your determination, and your resilience. We love you despite the adversity, you refuse to quit. The life lessons you are learning in these moments will carry you further than you can every imagined.”

Virginia is asking its fans to wear orange at the game, and support the players after all they’ve been through.

“Help these guys have some peace. This is a big day, it’s a big milestone. For me, there’s anxiety leading up to it, I can only imagine what it’s like for the players and their families. We’re going to need the fans,” Head Coach Tony Elliott said.

Coach Elliott’s senior quarterback, Tony Muskett, will be a game-time decision with a shoulder injury.

JMU is encouraging its fanbase to participate in all “UVA Strong” celebrations. The Dukes are coming off a 35-point win over Bucknell, and is aiming to take a business-like approach to Saturday’s game.

“It’ll be an emotional day over there where they are honoring the shooting victims. We will take part in that and we will honor the victims by wearing helmet decals. We want to take emotion out of the equation as we prepare, be detailed. We have to play the game with great poise and smart. Never too high, never too low, don’t be emotional in this game,” JMU Head Coach Curt Cignetti said.

A crowd of more than 50,000 is expected at Scott Stadium.

