Thursday Forecast: One more excessively hot day before temperatures slide

Storm chance climbs as we inch toward the weekend
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The unseasonably hot weather finally begins to break but not until another day nearing triple-digits

Thursday: Sunny skies with high clouds moving in late. A few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, especially west of I-95. Highs in the upper 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20% in RVA, higher west)

Friday: Partly sunny with a few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and not as hot with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

