Students place American flags to honor lives lost in 9/11

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - This Monday marks 22 years since the devastating terror attack on September 11.

On Thursday, Hanover students took time to pay tribute to the lives lost. At Mechanicsville High School, Navy JROTC students placed flags to honor all 2,977 victims.

“You know, I feel like the kids are kinda, in some way, may bring the community together again as they are out here honoring the fallen,” senior naval science instructor Peter Greenwald said. “21 years ago, most of them were not born; they’re 14, 15 years old, so I think it’s real important for them to go back and help them remember.”

This was done in partnership with the Veterans organization VFW Post 9808.

