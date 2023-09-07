Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Police: 49 kids injured after tow truck crashes into school bus head-on

Nearly 50 kids in Pennsylvania suffered minor injuries when a tow truck hit their school bus in...
Nearly 50 kids in Pennsylvania suffered minor injuries when a tow truck hit their school bus in a head-on crash.(WOLF via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (CNN) - Authorities in Pennsylvania say a school bus was involved in a head-on collision with a tow truck on the second day of the school year.

Police said 49 children and two adults were injured in rural Pennsylvania in Wednesday’s crash.

A tow truck collided with the school bus in Bear Creek Township around 8 a.m.

Police believe the 28-year-old driver of the tow truck was suffering a medical issue when his vehicle veered into the lane the bus was in which led to the head-on crash.

The truck driver and the 53-year-old school bus driver suffered moderate injuries.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 49 children onboard the bus were all transported to the hospital. They were headed to their second day of school.

The children’s injuries were described as minor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
The Virginia General Assembly reconvened on Wednesday, Sept. 6 to approve a budget.
Approved Va. budget includes tax rebate, return of sales tax holiday
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Todd "Parney" Parnell, Richmond Flying Squirrels is stepping down as chief operating officer,...
‘Parney’ stepping down as CEO of Flying Squirrels
When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman dead inside the apartment.
1 dead, suspect in custody after hours-long standoff at Culpeper apartment

Latest News

Hurricane Lee is expected to rapidly intensify.
Hurricane Lee charges through open Atlantic waters as it approaches northeast Caribbean
This Monday marks 22 years since the devastating terror attack on September 11.
Students place American flags to honor lives lost in 9/11
"Parney" discusses his next steps as a senior advisor for the Richmond Flying Squirrels.
‘Parney’ discusses transition to senior advisor role for Flying Squirrels
Governor Genn Youngkin announcing his new initiative to combat learning loss and chronic...
Youngkin reveals plan to combat learning loss and chronic absenteeism