‘Parney’ discusses transition to senior advisor role for Flying Squirrels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For years, Todd “Parney” Parnell’s iconic pants, personality, and passion for the Richmond Flying Squirrels have been a fan favorite at the Diamond in Richmond.

“Richmond is a special place, full of special people, doing special things,” Parney told NBC12. “I feel like the Squirrels have become the signature thing in my 34-year career.”

A passion for the franchise, Parney said, will stay in the ballpark as he transitions from his CEO role to a senior advisor for the team.

Parney also wants to clarify that he’s not leaving and will be working with the Flying Squirrels in a different capacity.

“I’m not retiring. I’m still with the Squirrels,” said Parney. “I’m not stopping, but I’m slowing down and still be able to be with the team that I love and the city that I love.”

Parney has over three decades of experience with Minor League Baseball and has been with the Squirrels since the team came to Richmond in 2010.

“I came to a time in my career where the 16-hour days, the 18-hour days, which for me over 34 years have been just normal thing, but just needed to come to an end, and wanted it to come to an end,” said Parney.

Parney said his decision to transition to the senior advisor role opens up more opportunities to spend time with his family.

“I was on Sandbridge Beach with my daughters, Lindsay and Sammy, in November and I just kind of blurted out I think I need to make some changes,” he told NBC12. “In my whole adult life, from the time I was 22 years old when somebody asked me to do something at home, the answer has been, let me check the home schedule, let me check the Squirrels schedule, let me check the team schedule and I needed and wanted to move past that point in my life.”

As a senior advisor for the Squirrels, Parney said his focus will be making the new ballpark a reality and helping his teammates.

“It’s a completely positive thing not only for me and my family but also just for other people personally and professionally,” said Parney. “It’s a really great situation. I’ve never felt this much peace in my professional life before.”

Parney also said he will still come out to signature functions, events and games, including opening night.

“I’m going to still be at games occasionally like I’ll be at opening day because that’s my favorite day of the year,” said Parney. “I’m happy to still be at all of those and will be at all those.”

This is a move Parney is thankful for as he looks forward to continuing his work alongside the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

“It’s a really special opportunity to be able to make a big change like this but still be involved in the thing that you love,” he told NBC12.

As for who will take over as CEO, Parney said more information regarding the different position moves will be announced in “the very near future.”

“I just want people to really realize Richmond is a special place full of special people doing special things,” Parney told NBC12. “Not only have I been honored to be a part of it, but I’m looking forward to continuing to be a part of it with the Squirrels.”

