Man’s body pulled from water in Dutch Gap

As of now, teams only know a group on a boat had been jumping in and out swimming Thursday afternoon.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield and Henrico Fire and Emergency Services pulled a man’s body from the water after he was swimming with a group in the James River but didn’t resurface.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, just after 2:30 p.m., crews were called to the James River near Dutch Gap. Currently, teams only know a group on a boat had been jumping in and out swimming Thursday afternoon.

One person jumped off and did not come back to the surface.

Just after 5 p.m., crews recovered a man’s body from the water.

