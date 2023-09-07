Your Money with Carlson Financial
Lane closure on I-95 in Spotsylvania expected to last four weeks

VDOT expects repairs to last four weeks starting Sept. 11.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation expects repairs to the northbound lane of I-95 to last four weeks starting Monday.

VDOT says the northbound left lane will be closed north of exit 118 (Thornburg) at mile marker 119 in Spotsylvania County.

“Crews will work seven days a week to repair the erosion by reconstructing the shoulder and replacing asphalt,” VDOT said.

Travelers should expect major delays on I-95 North in the Thornburg area during peak travel periods - especially on weekends.

“To avoid congestion in this area during peak times, northbound I-95 travelers with destinations outside the Fredericksburg area are encouraged to take exit 104 (Carmel Church) and use Route 207 northbound and Route 301 northbound as an alternate route. When possible, overhead message boards will notify motorists of this work zone ahead and encourage northbound travelers to consider using exit 104 as an alternate route,” VDOT said.

VDOT says drivers may encounter additional roadwork on primary and secondary roads near exit 110 (Ladysmith) and exit 118 (Thornburg) interchanges in the Fredericksburg area.

“Route 1 has been reduced from four lanes to two lanes in the Ladysmith area of Caroline due to a bridge maintenance project at the South River. Lanes are also reduced at the Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road) approach to Route 1 for a widening project in the Thornburg area,” VDOT said.

To check real-time updates on traffic conditions, click HERE.

