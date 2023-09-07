Your Money with Carlson Financial
Homeless crisis continues to grow in Richmond



By Raven Brown
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Advocates sound the alarm as the number of unhoused people grows across Richmond.

They say economic strain, housing affordability and the lack of mental health services continue to drive that uptick.

“The number of people without any safe place to live remains high, higher since the pandemic, and we know housing affordability is the biggest driver of that,” Homeward Executive Director Kelly King Horne said.

The homeless crisis in Richmond is steadily growing as more and more people find themselves without a permanent place to live.

Data from the July 2023 Point in Time Homeward study counted and surveyed less than 500 people in the Richmond region staying in a shelter. 181 of them were sleeping outside.

That number is 8.7% higher than Homeward’s findings last year. The data helps them understand just a tiny portion of the housing crisis.

“It’s a very specific measure. We’re counting people staying in emergency shelters and people sleeping outside on a single day,” Horne said. “Over the course of a year, it’s about 3000 people, right? So this is a single day count, and we know that there are many more people in a housing crisis, so there’s way too many people living in hotels in our region or because they can’t afford to pay upfront.”

It’s a problem Rhonda Sneed with Blessing Warriors RVA sees every day, helping those in need at the Richmond Inn.

“We feed approximately 250 to 300 per day, unsheltered living in hotels, cars, and streets, living under bridges,” Sneed said. “Now we have an influx of children. We have lots and lots of children. We have over 200 people here and over 76 children living at this hotel.”

Sneed said more city leaders and organizations must step up to help those who fall through the cracks.

“We need to have one place where people can go and get the help,” Sneed said. “The crisis line, you call, they tell you they’ll call you back in 3 days, and then they tell you they’ll put you on a waiting list. That does nothing when you have children living in a tent. What do you do with children who have to go to school in the morning?”

Sneed and other advocates are calling on Mayor Levar Stoney to do more. They said it’s time for one centralized database that counts everyone to ensure they get help.

The City of Richmond plans to convert a downtown hostel into a shelter specifically for families and children experiencing homelessness. We’re expecting more details about that within the next week.

