Hermitage High School changing spectator rules for football games

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Beginning Thursday, those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult over 21 to watch a football game at Hermitage High School.

The stands at Chester E. Fritz Stadium may soon be a little more empty after an email was sent to families Wednesday regarding changes regarding who can attend games.

In the email, not only was the new age restriction listed, but it also stated that tickets will mainly be sold online and no loitering will be allowed in the parking lot before or after a game.

“I think it’s a positive outcome because there have been a lot of fights at the games, and it will stop things like people getting pepper sprayed and gun violence,” Mariah Kinslow, a student at Hermitage, said.

While the email says it’s a proactive move following disruptions by fans across the state, Kinslow said a fight happened at last week’s game.

“I kind of thought that it was going to happen because the last two police had to stop fights after the game, and there were like a lot of fights last game, too,” Kinslow said.

Kinslow is a freshman and says while she’s been to her first high school football game, it hasn’t just been at Hermitage.

“Yeah, Glen Allen, I don’t go to Hermitage because I know how they get after the games,” Kinslow said.

During the game, minors must also remain under the supervision of the adult they are with.

At the end of the third quarter, concessions will close, and everyone must leave as soon as the game ends.

Not everyone is for the move. One parent who didn’t want to go on camera said many students who don’t have a parent available on Thursday or Friday nights will likely have to miss the games.

Kinslow also says some of her friends are not all for it either.

“They don’t like it,” Kinslow said. “They don’t think it’s a good idea because they don’t want their mom or dads to come out.”

Another part of the policy is the adult supervising a student must present a photo ID with their birthday on it, and the name must match the name on the game ticket.

The new policy begins at Thursday night’s game against Varina High School.

