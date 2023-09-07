Your Money with Carlson Financial
On Demand Towing owner faces 10 felony charges

Richmond police were at On Demand Towing on Midlothian Turnpike on Wednesday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another towing company owner in Richmond is facing numerous charges.

Andre Crawley, owner of On Demand Towing on Midlothian Turnpike, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 10 felonies including lying to the DMV, two different types of fraud and forgery.

According to court records, Andre Crawley is the ex-husband of Sherral Crawley, owner of No Limit Towing. She was arrested last month and charged with numerous charges for allegedly stealing cars she towed.

On Wednesday, an NBC12 crew was at On Demand Towing and saw several officers coming in and out of the business carrying documents.

Detectives previously said a towing fraud investigation was likely to span to multiple companies as evidence revealed a much larger scheme.

Andre Crawley, who was released on bond, is due back in court later this month.

Sherral Crawley is due in court on Friday for a status hearing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

