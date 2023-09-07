Crews search for swimmer who didn’t resurface near Dutch Gap

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield and Henrico Fire and Emergency Services are looking for a person swimming with a group in the James River but didn’t resurface.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, just after 2:30 p.m., crews were called to the James River near Dutch Gap. As of now, teams only know a group on a boat had been jumping in and out swimming Thursday afternoon.

One person jumped off and did not come back to the surface.

Henrico and Chesterfield are using Sonar to find a specific area to dive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

