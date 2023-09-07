Your Money with Carlson Financial
CMPD: Task force recovers over $11M worth of stolen luxury vehicles

A trend of thieves stealing cars off dealership lots has run rampant across the area.
For months now, a trend of thieves stealing cars off dealership lots has run rampant across the area.
By Faith Alford and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A collaboration between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and other agencies has led to the recovery of 132 stolen vehicles valued at over $11 million, authorities said.

On Thursday, CMPD officials discussed the Stolen Car and Recovery Law Enforcement Team, known as the SCARLET task force, which formed in April to investigate an increase in luxury vehicle thefts from car dealerships and homes.

For months now, a trend of thieves stealing cars off dealership lots has run rampant across the area.

The thefts have happened from Morganton to Hickory to Charlotte. Just last month, five men were federally indicted, having been accused of stealing luxury cars from dealerships in 15 states, and then selling them in North Carolina.

In some of the cases, thieves have stolen the keys of lock boxes. In others, they have tricked dealerships by swapping out key fobs.

According to the CMPD, the overwhelming majority of the stolen vehicles were Dodge Chargers and Dodge Challengers but also included such luxury models as Audi, Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, Cadillac and BMW.

Over four months, detectives with the SCARLET task force collaborated with 50 local agencies across 11 states, as well as federal agencies, according to CMPD officials.

Of the $11.5 million worth of stolen vehicles that were recovered, $5.2 million was tied to Charlotte cases while $6.3 million was from outside the area, detectives said.

The operation has also led to over 500 state felony charges on numerous suspects, more than 70 search warrants seizing approximately $210,000 in cash, 82 firearms and narcotics that included fentanyl, according to the CMPD.

