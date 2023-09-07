19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities say a total of 19 people have been charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area: 17 were charged via grand jury indictment, and were were arrested on criminal complaints during the search warrants

U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, DEA Special Agent in Charge Jared Forget, and several police chiefs held a press conference at the federal courthouse in Charlottesville Thursday, September 7.

The Department of Justice says a federal grand jury indicted these 17 individuals as part of a large-scale drug conspiracy that distributed more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine in and around the Charlottesville region.

Dashard Brown, 29 - charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Bobby Eugene Christmas, 36, of Charlottesville - charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine and five counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Michael Edward Cornett, 29, of Charlottesville - charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. DuShaun Lamont Gregory, 36, Henrico County - charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Tyquane Pertell Gregory, 27 - charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine. Antone Laron Harris, 41, of Charlottesville - charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, and four counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Caleb Andrew Herndon, 26 - charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine. Fields Devon Landon, 29, of Charlottesville - is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of distribution of fentanyl. Shaheim Taishaun Michie, 18, of Arlington - is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, one count of possession with the intent to distribute and distributing methamphetamine and cocaine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Ashlee Renee Morris, 37 - charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Cedric Trent, 25 - charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine. John Ellis Turner III, 42 - charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine and four counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Dustin Lee Welch - charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Brooks Lorenzo Woodfolk, 41, of Charlottesville - charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine and two counts of distribution of heroin, and one count of distribution of fentanyl. Gary Wayne Woodson, 66, of Crozet - charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Authorities say $70,000 in cash was also seized as part of the investigation.

These arrests are connected to the heavy police activity in the Fry’s Spring area yesterday. Police in tactical gear swarmed around Cleveland Avenue around 6 a.m. A VSP helicopter was also spotted flying around.

This is a developing story.

[Editor’s Note: All names and charges provided by U.S. Department of Justice.]

RELATED: Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.