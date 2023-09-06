Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Another day with near-record heat

Pattern starts to break tomorrow with rain chances back in the forecast
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unseasonably hot weather continues for a couple more days but a pattern change is coming.

Wednesday: Near record heat! Sunny and hot, but not humid enough for a heat advisory. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 100°. The record high is 102° set in 1954.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A few scattered showers and storms expected in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: A partly sunny morning, then turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Slow moving downpours could bring some heavy rain in spots. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: A partly sunny morning, then turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Slow moving downpours could bring some heavy rain in spots. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

