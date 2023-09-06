Wednesday Forecast: Another day with near-record heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unseasonably hot weather continues for a couple more days but a pattern change is coming.

Wednesday: Near record heat! Sunny and hot, but not humid enough for a heat advisory. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 100°. The record high is 102° set in 1954.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A few scattered showers and storms expected in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: A partly sunny morning, then turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Slow moving downpours could bring some heavy rain in spots. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: A partly sunny morning, then turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Slow moving downpours could bring some heavy rain in spots. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s.

