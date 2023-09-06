Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- A homicide investigation is underway after an hours-long standoff in Culpeper County.
- In just a few hours, lawmakers will meet in Richmond to vote on the long-awaited budget.
- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney proposes using casino revenue for childcare.
- Prosecutors seek to revoke Richneck mom’s bond after testing positive for drugs.
- Virginia Commonwealth University will fully test its emergency communications and alerting systems at noon.
- Today’s forecast will be another day of near-record-breaking heat. Full forecast >
Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.
Download NBC12′s Apps
> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play
> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.