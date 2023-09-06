Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia Department of Forestry asking you to collect acorns

Acorns are already starting to drop, and now we’re being asked to start collecting them.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Acorns are already starting to drop, and now we're being asked to start collecting them.

The Virginia Department of Forestry collects acorns each year to grow into tree seedlings.

The Augusta Nursery will collect them in paper or breathable bags.

“Anybody can donate. If you have a tree in your yard, collect the acorns and make sure it’s from one species. Don’t mix species together. And you can donate and drop off those acorns at your local DOF Office,” Joshua McLaughlin said.

