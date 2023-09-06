Richmond Flying Squirrels announce 2024 game schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels have announced its 2024 game schedule.

The Squirrels will open the 2024 season on the road on April 5. The home opener will be at The Diamond on April 9 against the Akron RubberDucks.

“As we continue to fight for a spot in the 2023 playoffs, we are excited to be planning for another great season in 2024,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We look forward to planning great promotions and an exciting 2024 season to once again make many great memories together.”

Game times and individual game ticket information for the 2024 season will be announced at a later date.

To view the full 2024 Flying Squirrels schedule, click here.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

