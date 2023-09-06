Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘Parney’ stepping down as CEO of Flying Squirrels

A team spokesperson says he’ll remain with the organization
Todd "Parney" Parnell, Richmond Flying Squirrels is stepping down as chief operating officer,...
Todd "Parney" Parnell, Richmond Flying Squirrels is stepping down as chief operating officer, but will remain with the team.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Todd “Parney” Parnell is stepping down as CEO of the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

A spokesperson with the team said Wednesday that Parney is switching roles and will still be a huge part of the team.

Parnell has been with the Squirrels since the team came to Richmond in 2010.

Parney got his start in baseball in December of 1989 as the director of Sales and Marketing for the Reading Phillies. But his desire to pursue a career in the game started much earlier, when he would attend minor league games with his father.

“I always looked at the people that wore the logo shirts and thought, ‘Man, wouldn’t it be amazing to go to a ballpark every day of your life and that’s your job?,’” Parney said in 2019.

WATCH NBC12′S STORY FROM 2019:

Parney is known for his wild pants, which he started wearing in 2011. During a Flying Squirrels’ slump, he wore a crazy pair of pants to liven things up a bit. Now the loud legwear is part of his identity.

“The next day I wore khakis, and a fan came up to me and said, ‘I was here last night and you’re not even trying today,’” he recalled. “I thought, ‘Wait a second, if they’re equating me wearing crazy pants to trying, then I can control that, right?’ So I just started buying pants.”

The confirmation of Parney stepping down as CEO came on the same day the Flying Squirrels released the 2024 season schedule.

