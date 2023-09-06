Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hopewell police looking for missing 18-year-old in need of medication

The Hopewell Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing 18-year-old...
The Hopewell Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing 18-year-old diagnosed with autism who needs his medication.(Hopewell Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -The Hopewell Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing 18-year-old diagnosed with autism who needs his medication.

On Sept. 6, Elijah Campbell left his home in the 3300 block of Clay Street around 3:00 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Campbell is described as a black male, 5″3, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what he was wearing last.

He has been diagnosed with autism and takes daily medication.

Police don’t suspect foul play.

The Hopewell Police Department requests that any person(s) who may have any information to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

