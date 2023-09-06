Chesterfield Police search for missing 15-year-old in need of medication
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a missing Chesterfield teen who was last seen Tuesday night.
Police say 15-year-old Xemir Russell was last seen leaving his home at 6:00 p.m.
“Due to Xemir’s dependency on medication and additional information provided by a family member, police believe Xemir to be endangered,” Chesterfield Police said.
Anyone with information about Xemir’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
