Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Chesterfield Police search for missing 15-year-old in need of medication

Anyone with information about Xemir's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Anyone with information about Xemir's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a missing Chesterfield teen who was last seen Tuesday night.

Police say 15-year-old Xemir Russell was last seen leaving his home at 6:00 p.m.

“Due to Xemir’s dependency on medication and additional information provided by a family member, police believe Xemir to be endangered,” Chesterfield Police said.

Anyone with information about Xemir’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Firefighters were able to put out the fire in under 30 minutes, but some struggled due to the...
Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Chesterfield
A juvenile is behind bars after getting charged in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman...
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of VSU student
(Source: WALB)
Woman dies in apparent drowning on Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation.
Death investigation underway after body discovered in Hanover field

Latest News

Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman dead inside the apartment.
1 dead, suspect in custody after hours-long standoff at Culpeper apartment
When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside an apartment.
1 dead, suspect in custody after hours-long standoff at Culpeper apartment
Renderings showed at a meeting with he community last Wednesday.
Work continues to turn old elementary school into apartments and affordable housing