Boulevard Bridge closes this Saturday for highway maintenance
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority will close the Boulevard Bridge for one day this weekend.
The Boulevard Bridge will be closed Sept. 9 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for highway maintenance.
Drivers are advised to pay attention to signage in the area and to use caution when traveling near the work zone.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.