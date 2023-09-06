Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Boulevard Bridge closes this Saturday for highway maintenance

The Boulevard Bridge will be closed on Sept. 9 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The Boulevard Bridge will be closed on Sept. 9 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.(KEYC News Now, File)
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority will close the Boulevard Bridge for one day this weekend.

The Boulevard Bridge will be closed Sept. 9 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for highway maintenance.

Drivers are advised to pay attention to signage in the area and to use caution when traveling near the work zone.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Firefighters were able to put out the fire in under 30 minutes, but some struggled due to the...
Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Chesterfield
A juvenile is behind bars after getting charged in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman...
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of VSU student
Two men and one woman were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
20-year-olds charged in triple shooting near Richmond supermarket
(Source: WALB)
Woman dies in apparent drowning on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Latest News

Todd "Parney" Parnell, Richmond Flying Squirrels is stepping down as chief operating officer,...
‘Parney’ stepping down as CEO of Flying Squirrels
A missing Chesterfield teen has been located safe.
Missing Chesterfield teen found safe
The Flying Squirrels home opener will be on April 9.
Richmond Flying Squirrels announce 2024 game schedule
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today