Boulevard Bridge closes this Saturday for highway maintenance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority will close the Boulevard Bridge for one day this weekend.

The Boulevard Bridge will be closed Sept. 9 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for highway maintenance.

Drivers are advised to pay attention to signage in the area and to use caution when traveling near the work zone.

