Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Biden gives remarks on jobs, supply chain at Port of Los Angeles

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to speak Wednesday at the Port of Los Angeles following an agreement between union workers at West Coast ports and employers.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association are finalizing a new contract, the White House said. The president’s remarks are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET.

Biden also is expected to discuss efforts to empower workers and work to strengthen ports and supply chains in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Firefighters were able to put out the fire in under 30 minutes, but some struggled due to the...
Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Chesterfield
A juvenile is behind bars after getting charged in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman...
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of VSU student
Two men and one woman were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
20-year-olds charged in triple shooting near Richmond supermarket
(Source: WALB)
Woman dies in apparent drowning on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Latest News

FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures during a promotional event, June 22,...
Delta Air Lines hires Tom Brady as ‘long-term strategic adviser’
Keith Richards, from left, Ronnie Wood, and Mick Jagger pose for photographers upon arrival at...
The Rolling Stones announce release date for their new album and unveil lead single, ‘Angry’
A missing Chesterfield teen has been located safe.
Missing Chesterfield teen found safe
FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Judge rules Trump in 2019 defamed writer who has already won a sex abuse and libel suit against him
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt