Approved Va. budget includes tax rebate, return of sales tax holiday

The Virginia General Assembly reconvened on Wednesday, Sept. 6 to approve a budget.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia lawmakers approved a budget compromise on Wednesday that includes a one-time tax rebate and the reinstatement of the sales tax holiday.

“I appreciate the hard work of the General Assembly and our budget conferees to send a budget to my desk. While the process took longer than needed, more than $1 billion in tax relief is on the way to Virginia veterans, working families and businesses,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

The budget includes a one-time tax rebate of $200 for individuals and $400 for joint filers. It also increases the standard deduction to $8,500 for single-filers and $17,000 for joint-filers.

The sales tax holiday, traditionally held in early August on back-to-school and hurricane preparedness items, is also making a return after it expired earlier this year.

This year the tax holiday will be the third weekend in October.

The budget also includes raises for teachers and state employees. Click/tap here for a full breakdown from NBC12′s partner the Virginia Mercury.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

