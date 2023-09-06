Your Money with Carlson Financial
1 dead, suspect in custody after hours-long standoff at Culpeper apartment

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - A homicide investigation is now underway after an hours-long standoff in Culpeper County.

Officials say just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, they were called to an apartment complex for a domestic-related incident where shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead and a man holding a gun inside the apartment.

The man then ran from police and barricaded himself inside another apartment.

After hours of negotiations, the suspect was then taken into custody just before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police says residents in the area were put on a shelter-in-place order, but that has since been lifted.

