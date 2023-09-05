Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Download NBC12′s Apps

> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play

> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation.
Death investigation underway after body discovered in Hanover field
Deputies say the crash happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in Hanover two-vehicle crash
A juvenile is behind bars after getting charged in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman...
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
Police say the shooting happened on High Street in the City of Petersburg.
Police investigate shooting in Petersburg

Latest News

Richmond residents will vote on the proposal this November.
City Council to discuss how to use proposed casino revenue
Travelers at Richmond International Airport on Labor Day 2023.
Busy summer travel season comes to an end Labor Day
It’s been a busy day at airports nationwide, and Richmond International Airport is no exception.
Busy summer travel season comes to an end Labor Day
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
Goochland Drive-In Theater showing Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ movie