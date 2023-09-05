Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

VDOT sets open house on I-81 widening

I-81 covers more than 300 miles in Virginia. (Source: Wikimedia commons)
I-81 covers more than 300 miles in Virginia. (Source: Wikimedia commons)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is inviting the public to a public hearing on a project to widen seven miles of Interstate 81 from two lanes to three lanes in both directions between exit 143 in Roanoke County and exit 150 in Botetourt County.

The project’s goals are to expand capacity and make the road safer for drivers. Crashes, often involving tractor-trailers, are common on 81.

The hearing will be held Tuesday, September 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lord Botetourt High School at 1435 Roanoke Road in Daleville. VDOT says the hearing will be held in an open house format, and VDOT representatives will be present to answer questions.

VDOT says, “The widening project includes replacing eight bridges on I-81, installing approximately 8,500 feet of sound barrier along the northbound lanes, and realigning two ramps and removing one ramp at exit 150. This project will involve a change and/or break in limited access. For more information about the project, visit the website at virginiadot.org/I81exit143to150.”

Comments about the project may be submitted at the hearing or until September 29, 2023 to Craig Moore, Project Manager, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem VA 24153. You may also email your comments to I81-Exit143-150@vdot.virginia.gov. Reference “I-81 Exits 143 to 150 Widening Public Comment” in the subject heading.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact Craig Moore at 540-387-5353, 800-367-7623, TTY/TDD 711.

The project is a part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2018. The more than $2 billion package was funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law in spring 2019.

Additional information about the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program is available at Improve81.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation.
Death investigation underway after body discovered in Hanover field
A juvenile is behind bars after getting charged in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman...
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
Deputies say the crash happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in Hanover two-vehicle crash
Police say the shooting happened on High Street in the City of Petersburg.
Police investigate shooting in Petersburg

Latest News

Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority hiked up toll rates for the first time since 2008.
Tolls increase on Powhite Parkway, Downtown Expressway
Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority hiked up toll rates for the first time since 2008.
Tolls increase takes effect on Richmond expressways
Starting Sept. 1, tolls will increase from 70 cents to 90 cents for E-ZPass customers at the...
Toll prices increase in area for the first time since 2008
Woman hospitalized after hit by car while walking in Henrico
The southbound lanes of Ironbridge leading to Chesterfield County are closed due to a crash.
Serious crash closes portion of Ironbridge Road