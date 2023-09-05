Tuesday Forecast: Another Day with potential record-setting heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unseasonably hot but not excessively humid over the next several days. Shower and storm chances increase late this week into the weekend.

Tuesday: Near record heat! Sunny, very hot and a bit humid. Highs close to 100°. The record high is 100° set in 1954.

Wednesday: Near record heat! Sunny, hot and a bit humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 100°. The record high is 102° set in 1954.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: A Partly Sunny morning, then turning Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Slow moving downpours could bring some heavy rain in spots. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Scattered Afternoon showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

