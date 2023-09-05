Your Money with Carlson Financial
Prosecutors seek to revoke Deja Taylor’s bond after testing positive for drugs

Taylor is the mother of a Newport News 6-year-old who shot his teacher earlier this year
Federal prosecutors intend to revoke bond for the mother of a kid who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Federal prosecutors intend to revoke bond for the mother of a kid who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary.

Prosecutors say Deja Taylor failed drug screenings after her guilty plea in June.

The court filing says Taylor blew a drug test on July 19 for marijuana and then again on Aug. 25 for marijuana and cocaine. She also failed to attend the individual treatment sessions recommended to her in August.

Taylor pleaded guilty to two federal felony charges related to drug use and gun ownership earlier this summer.

Police say her then-6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary in January.

Taylor was released on bond while awaiting sentencing.

But her release had several conditions, including not using drugs and being subjected to screenings.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to hold a hearing on this motion to revoke the bond as soon as possible.

