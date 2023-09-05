Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Metal debris strikes car windshield on Maine highway and comes within inches of motorist’s face

This photo provided by the Maine State Police shows a Jeep that was struck by a piece of metal...
This photo provided by the Maine State Police shows a Jeep that was struck by a piece of metal that came within inches of a motorist's face, on the Maine Turnpike, in Gray, Maine, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Police said the 21-year-old motorist from New Hampshire was following a vehicle that ran over the metal road debris, sending it flying into the windshield of her Jeep Wrangler.(AP Photo/Maine State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAY, Maine (AP) — A motorist narrowly escaped injury Tuesday when a piece of metal crashed into her windshield and came within inches of her face, police said.

The 21-year-old motorist from New Hampshire was following a vehicle that ran over metal debris on the road, sending it flying into her Jeep Wrangler on the Maine Turnpike, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. It broke through the windshield just above the steering wheel.

This photo provided by the Maine State Police shows a Jeep that was struck by a piece of metal...
This photo provided by the Maine State Police shows a Jeep that was struck by a piece of metal that came within inches of a motorist's face, on the Maine Turnpike, in Gray, Maine, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Police said the 21-year-old motorist from New Hampshire was following a vehicle that ran over the metal road debris, sending it flying into the windshield of her Jeep Wrangler.(AP Photo/Maine State Police)

The sharp piece of metal struck the windshield and shattered glass, but the motorist was able to safely pull over, Moss said. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Troopers believe that the metal was a mechanical part from a truck, Moss said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation.
Death investigation underway after body discovered in Hanover field
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says it fixed the technology problem that briefly held up all its departing flights
A juvenile is behind bars after getting charged in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman...
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
Deputies say the crash happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in Hanover two-vehicle crash

Latest News

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
FILE - Spain's Jennifer Hermoso, right, and head coach Jorge Vilda listens to reporters...
Spanish soccer federation fires women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
The driver was in tears and explained to the deputy that he was going through some personal...
Deputy pulls over speeding car, hugs driver after realizing he was going through a hard time
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities expand search area for convicted killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison
A deputy in Kansas stopped a driver for speeding but ended up giving the driver a hug instead...
Deputy pulls over speeding car, hugs driver after realizing he was going through a hard time