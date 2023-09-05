Your Money with Carlson Financial
Managing Your Mental Health: Back to school

Our series returns with a variety of topics
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Managing Your Mental Health, a series sponsored by WHOA Behavioral Health, returns on Wednesday, Sept 6.

Here’s what you can expect on NBC12 on TV and your streaming devices throughout the day Wednesday. All live elements can also be watched in the video player at the top of this story:

11 a.m. - Jasmine Turner will be interviewing psychologist Alicia Randolph.

4-6:30 p.m. - Call 12 with WHOA volunteers who will be able to offer help and provide resources.

5 and 6 p.m. - Maddie McNamee will be focusing on mental health as it relates to going back to school. She’ll be taking a look at the mental health of teachers as well as focusing on students and the pressures they face.

