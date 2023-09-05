Lane closures likely as crews build roundabout at Turner and Darbytown roads

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Work started this week on a roundabout at Turner and Darbytown roads and is expected to cause lane closures and shifts for the next two months.

Henrico County was awarded a $480,000 contract earlier this year to build the roundabout.

Flaggers will direct traffic through the intersection between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday during construction.

The county said in April that the goal of the roundabout is to improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection.

The project was first proposed in 2021 with input from the public.

