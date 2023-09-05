Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Lane closures likely as crews build roundabout at Turner and Darbytown roads

Flaggers will direct traffic through the intersection over the next couple of months
A modular roundabout is coming to the intersection of Turner and Darbytown roads in Henrico...
A modular roundabout is coming to the intersection of Turner and Darbytown roads in Henrico County.(Henrico County)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Work started this week on a roundabout at Turner and Darbytown roads and is expected to cause lane closures and shifts for the next two months.

Henrico County was awarded a $480,000 contract earlier this year to build the roundabout.

Flaggers will direct traffic through the intersection between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday during construction.

The county said in April that the goal of the roundabout is to improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection.

The project was first proposed in 2021 with input from the public.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation.
Death investigation underway after body discovered in Hanover field
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says it fixed the technology problem that briefly held up all its departing flights
A juvenile is behind bars after getting charged in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman...
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
Deputies say the crash happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in Hanover two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Virginia Commonwealth University to conduct a full test of its emergency communications and...
VCU conducting full emergency alert system test
Expert advice on wills and estate planning
Expert advice on wills and estate planning
Expert advice on wills and estate planning
NBC12's Managing Your Mental Health series is sponsored by WHOA Behavioral Health.
Managing Your Mental Health: Back to school