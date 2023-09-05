Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Invasive plants have spread all over Virginia; Some groups say that needs to stop

Invasive beefstake plant (Perilla frutescens) in Pony Pasture Park of the James River Park...
Invasive beefstake plant (Perilla frutescens) in Pony Pasture Park of the James River Park System in Richmond.(Meghan McIntyre/ Virginia Mercury)
By MEGHAN MCINTYRE and Charlie Paullin
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bradford pear trees’ delicate white petals and odor of rotting fish or urine didn’t always signal the start of spring throughout Virginia.

Beginning in the 1960s, the Asia native’s attractive flowers made it increasingly popular, resulting in its rapid spread through the commonwealth, said Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation biologist Kevin Heffernan.

But while the trees may be pretty, Heffernan said, they are also invasive. The Bradford pear can thwart the growth of nearby native plants, cause problems for birds that ingest its fruit and lead to infrastructure damage and accidents due to the breakage-prone nature of its heavy limbs.

“Sometimes people in our urbanized society forget that we need to respect the behavior and tendencies of the living things that we are currently moving around the earth willy-nilly,” Heffernan said.

Invasive species are exactly what they sound like: species that aren’t native to a location but can thrive, thereby reproduction. In Virginia, state code further defines them as species “whose introduction causes or is likely to cause economic or environmental harm or harm to human health.” Among the potential harms the state has identified are their ability to “damage and degrade crops, pasture and forestlands, clog waterways, spread human and livestock diseases, and destroy street trees.”

Nevertheless, there are currently no laws in place prohibiting the planting, growing or selling of invasive plants in Virginia — which Heffernan said stems from their profitability in nursery and landscaping industries.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation.
Death investigation underway after body discovered in Hanover field
Deputies say the crash happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in Hanover two-vehicle crash
A juvenile is behind bars after getting charged in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman...
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
Police say the shooting happened on High Street in the City of Petersburg.
Police investigate shooting in Petersburg

Latest News

The Florence Neal Cooper Smith 5K Walk aims to raise awareness and funds for research to find a...
5K walk for Sickle Cell Disease happens Saturday, September 16
Serrell Brown was last seen on Sept. 1.
Petersburg Police search for missing woman
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Richmond residents will vote on the proposal this November.
City Council to discuss how to use proposed casino revenue