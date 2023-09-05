Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire crews are investigating a two-alarm fire at a non-operational used car dealership on Tuesday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., crews received a call about smoke coming from a building on Research Road - behind the McDonalds on Midlothian Turnpike.

Crews were able to put out the fire in less than 30 minutes. However, firefighters struggled some due to the heat.

As of 11 a.m., traffic is being re-routed for the next few hours.

