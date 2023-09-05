Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Chesterfield

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in under 30 minutes, but some struggled due to the...
Firefighters were able to put out the fire in under 30 minutes, but some struggled due to the heat.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire crews are investigating a two-alarm fire at a non-operational used car dealership on Tuesday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., crews received a call about smoke coming from a building on Research Road - behind the McDonalds on Midlothian Turnpike.

Crews were able to put out the fire in less than 30 minutes. However, firefighters struggled some due to the heat.

As of 11 a.m., traffic is being re-routed for the next few hours.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation.
Death investigation underway after body discovered in Hanover field
A juvenile is behind bars after getting charged in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman...
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
Deputies say the crash happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in Hanover two-vehicle crash
Police say the shooting happened on High Street in the City of Petersburg.
Police investigate shooting in Petersburg

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
Woman dies in apparent drowning on Cape Hatteras National Seashore
I-81 covers more than 300 miles in Virginia. (Source: Wikimedia commons)
VDOT sets open house on I-81 widening
The Florence Neal Cooper Smith 5K Walk aims to raise awareness and funds for research to find a...
5K walk for Sickle Cell Disease happens Saturday, September 16
Invasive beefstake plant (Perilla frutescens) in Pony Pasture Park of the James River Park...
Invasive plants have spread all over Virginia; Some groups say that needs to stop